Bucs' Tom Brady the most trolled NFL player on Instagram, study says

Tom Brady has already etched his place in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to have ever played the game but perhaps not in the hearts of football fans outside the two franchises he’s played for.

A recent study conducted by Action Network found that between May 2020 and May 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ranked No. 1 as the most trolled NFL player on Instagram.

The findings, published on July 2, found that over 4.8 million posts were made about Brady during that time period, and of those posts, roughly 15.2%, were negative for a total of 740,260 trolls.

According to the study, that figure is 10 times more than the number of attendees at the last 10 Super Bowls combined – four of which Brady won.

Another recent study conducted by Pickwise "analyzed every single tweet sent to elite athletes" across several sports between June 2020 and June 2021 and, not surprisingly, Brady ranked No.3 overall.

The title of No. 1 most trolled athlete on Twitter belongs to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

With as much success as Brady has had with the New England Patriots and the Bucs over the last 21 seasons, it’s no surprise that he is the number one target for NFL fans on social media.

Ranking just behind him is another successful NFL quarterback. Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the No. 2 most trolled player on Instagram with over 1.6 million posts, 10.4% of which were negative.