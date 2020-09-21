Bryson DeChambeau wins US Open: How much cash does he bring home?

Bryson DeChambeau won his first U.S. Open on Sunday, outlasting Matthew Wolff, who came into the final round as the leader.

With the win, DeChambeau took home more than $2.2 million in prize money. He finished 6-under par for the tournament. It was the lowest score ever carded at Winged Foot. His previous best finish at the tournament came in 2016 when he finished tied for 15th place.

Wolff also took home a substantial amount of change. He won more than $1.3 million. Louis Oosthuizen, who finished 2-over par, was awarded $861,000 and Harris English, who finished 3-over par, won $603,000.

DeChambeau, 27, kept pace with the leaders throughout the weekend. He shot a 69 in the first round, a 68 in the second round and a 70 in the third round to be within an earshot of the lead going into the final round. He put on a brilliant performance and was able to surpass Wolff to get the win.

He finished the fourth round with a 67.

The tournament was played at one of the toughest PGA courses – Winged Foot located in Mamaroneck, N.Y. It was the first time the U.S. Open was played there since 2006 when Phil Mickelson blew his lead to Geoff Ogilvy in the closing stages of the fourth round.