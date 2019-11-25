Cleveland Browns' Dee Haslam shows support for Myles Garrett as star serves indefinite suspension

Cleveland Browns co-owner Dee Haslam was spotted wearing a Myles Garrett beanie prior to the team’s game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, showing support for the suspended defensive end.

Haslam’s beanie was green with the Browns logo and a large No. 95 in orange.

Garrett is serving an indefinite suspension for ripping off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him with it near the end of their Week 11 game.

After the game, Dee and Jimmy Haslam released a statement on the incident.

“We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game,” the statement said. “There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization. We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions.”

Garrett apologized for his actions and in an appeal hearing, last week accused Rudolph of using a racial slur prior to the fight escalating. Garrett acknowledged that he should have contained himself better.

Rudolph denied using a slur. He was fined $50,000 for his role in the fight.