Brooklyn Nets' coronavirus tests conducted by private firm, team paid out of pocket

The Brooklyn Nets turned to a private firm to conduct the coronavirus tests in which superstar Kevin Durant and three other players tested positive on Tuesday, according to a report confirmed by FOX Business.

The Nets paid out of pocket to hire the private company, sources with knowledge of the situation said. It’s unclear how many Nets employees were tested for coronavirus.

The tests were administered after the Nets returned from a road trip to San Francisco last week. The test results came back Tuesday.

"All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff," the Nets said in a statement. "The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible."

The Nets declined to comment beyond their statement. An NBA representative did not respond to a request for further comment on the tests or whether the league has provided guidance to teams on how to proceed with coronavirus testing.

The private company that conducted the tests was not identified. ESPN was first to report on the private tests.

Durant identified as one of the four Nets players to test positive in an interview with The Athletic. The team did not identify the other three players.

Of the four players who tested positive, three are asymptomatic while one has displayed coronavirus symptoms. Durant said he has not experienced any ill effects.

Joseph Tsai, co-founder of the Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, owns the Brooklyn Nets. Fellow Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma donated 500,000 coronavirus testing kits to the U.S. last Friday.

A total of seven NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began. A positive test result for Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert last week prompted the NBA and all other major U.S. sports leagues to suspend their seasons.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health administered 58 coronavirus tests to Jazz employees last week. Officials said the tests were not indicative of special treatment for the athletes but were done in the interest of public health because they had direct contact with Gobert.

A House coronavirus relief bill included funding for free coronavirus tests for all Americans. Officials in locales around the United States have noted a scarcity of testing kits.

