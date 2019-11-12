Brooklyn Nets CEO David Levy out after less than 2 months

Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center CEO David Levy has stepped down from his role less than two months after he was hired, the team announced on Tuesday.

Levy and the Nets “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to a press release. The reasons for Levy’s sudden departure were not clear, though interim CEO Oliver Weisberg hinted in a statement that Levy’s vision for the franchise may have differed from that of billionaire Joseph Tsai, who gained total ownership of the Nets and Barclays Center earlier this year.

“I want to thank David for his collaboration over the past several months and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Weisberg. “As we enter an exciting next chapter of our organization, it’s important that ownership and management are completely aligned on our go-forward plan.”

The Nets announced Levy’s hiring as CEO on Sept. 18, the same day Tsai finalized his acquisition of remaining ownership interests in the team and Barclays Center from previous owner Mikhail Prokhorov. During his brief stint with the team, Levy was responsible for all business-related operations for both the Nets and their home arena.

A longtime sports media industry executive, Levy served as president of Turner Broadcasting prior to his tenure with the Nets.

“David Levy is a respected media executive and a friend,” Tsai wrote on Twitter after news of Levy’s departure surfaced. “Truly appreciate his efforts in the past few months. I wish him well in his next endeavors.”

Levy’s exit came after a tumultuous start to the NBA’s 2019-20 season that found Tsai at the center of a dispute between the NBA and the Chinese government. Tsai penned an open letter in which he criticized Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s decision to express support for pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong, arguing that Morey had failed to consider how his remarks would impact Chinese citizens.

Aside from serving as interim CEO, Weisberg will be the Nets’ alternate governor and retain his role as CEO of J Tsai Sports.

“We are proud of the culture of the Brooklyn Nets under the leadership of General Manager Sean Marks and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, and we look forward to continue bringing the best experience to our fans,” Weisberg added.

