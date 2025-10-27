Brian Kelly's LSU firing: Where will his $54M buyout rank among college football's biggest?

LSU’s firing of head football coach Brian Kelly brings about a big issue other than finding the right replacement for him.

Kelly was only in his fourth season of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed to coach the Tigers after leaving Notre Dame. And of that $100 million, 90% of it was guaranteed money.

So, LSU and Kelly are reportedly in negotiations about how the university is going to buy him out of his contract, and it is expected to be one of the highest in college football history. But not the highest.

Let’s look at some of college football’s biggest buyouts:

Charlie Weis, Notre Dame: $18.9 million buyout

Before Kelly found his way to the Fighting Irish, Weis was leading the way in South Bend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish were a good program, with Weis leading them to a 10-win season in 2006.

However, things started to go south from there, and after a 6-6 campaign in 2009, Weis got the axe from the university. Kelly was their next hire and it was a good match as he was in place from 2010-21 before heading to LSU.

Billy Napier, Florida: $21.2 million buyout

Napier and the rest of the "Gator Swamp" knew the hot seat began the second kickoff came around in 2025. There were some who felt Napier would be ousted from Gainesville when the 2024 campaign finished with another mediocre record, but Florida decided to give him a shot.

But after losing four of their first six games, Napier was fired despite his final game being a win over Mississippi State, 23-21.

Gus Malzahn, Auburn: $21.4 million

It’s a firing that hasn’t led to stable play on the field for the Tigers, but Malzahn’s time at Auburn was coming to a close either way in 2020.

The Tigers finished that year 6-4, and Malzahn was fired by the program. But Bryan Harsin wasn’t the right move, as he lasted only 21 games. Now, Auburn may be facing yet another buyout with Hugh Freeze’s program at 4-4 this season with a 1-4 record in SEC play.

James Franklin, Penn State: $49 million buyout

Unlike Kelly and Napier, the seat wasn’t even close to lukewarm for Franklin, who was one win short of reaching the College Football Playoff championship game last season. The Nittany Lions looked to be heading in the direction of a title contender yet again in 2025, especially after being named the preseason No. 2 overall team in the country.

Franklin’s program got off to a good start this season, going 3-0 to set the tone. But a loss to Oregon at home started a tumble to .500, as they lost their next two contests, including a shocker against Northwestern.

That loss to the Wildcats was the final straw as fans were chanting for Franklin to be fired, and Penn State answered the call.

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: $76.8 million

Franklin’s buyout is third among the highest payouts by schools and universities at $49 million, and Kelly’s should beat his. But neither of them have the highest payout despite the whopping sums.

That title belongs to Fisher, who was ousted after the 2023 season saw a 6-4 record that came after a dud 5-7 campaign in 2022. Fisher was a national championship-winning head coach with the Florida State Seminoles, and the Aggies thought he was going to bring that pedigree to College Station.

Things looked promising in that regard after the Aggies went 9-1 in a shortened 2020 COVID season. But they went 8-4 the following year and never got back to that height.

Some believed the Aggies were foolish for getting rid of Fisher when they did, but it is currently working out in their favor. Texas A&M is a true College Football Playoff contender, owning an undefeated 8-0 record under Mike Elko.

