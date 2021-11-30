Brian Kelly signs 10-year, $95M deal with LSU; now among top paid college football coaches

Brian Kelly was officially named as LSU’s 34th head football coach, becoming one of college football’s highest-paid coaches.

The university released a statement on Tuesday confirming the 10-year, $95 million deal with the promise of incentives.

"Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner," director of athletics Scott Woodward said. "He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves."

Kelly’s offer would have made him the second-highest-paid college football coach in history, second to Alabama’s Nick Saban but Lincoln Riley’s USC contract is reportedly worth $110 million – although not confirmed.

Kelly replaces Ed Orgeron, a Louisiana native who won a national title at LSU just two seasons ago with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow leading the Tigers to a 15-0 record. Orgeron has gone 11-11 since and agreed in October to a $17 million buyout that would have him step down at the end of this season.

"I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU football," Kelly said. "I am fully committed to recruiting, developing and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud."

