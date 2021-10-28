Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

MLB

Braves-Astros missing World Series patch on jerseys due to supply issue

A supply chain issue kept Major League Baseball from getting enough patches for the jerseys sold in stores

close
After six years in the making, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play ball in the 'Field of Dreams' from the iconic 1989 movie. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more. video

MLB 'Field of Dreams' game brings Iowa big names, bucks

After six years in the making, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play ball in the 'Field of Dreams' from the iconic 1989 movie. FOX Business' Grady Trimble with more.

The World Series between the Astros and Braves is missing one key ingredient.

In the past, teams featured would wear a World Series patch, but both teams are missing it on their players' sleeves this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

HMichael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros throws to a teammate after catching a fly ball against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in Game Two of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas.  (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images)

According to Uni-Watch.com, a supply chain issue kept Major League Baseball from getting enough patches for the jerseys sold in stores. Due to this problem, the league decided to keep patches off altogether.

Even though the World Series patch is missing from both teams’ jerseys, the patch is featured on their hats. Fans have the opportunity to buy those hats with the patches on them.

BASEBALL WORLD REACTS TO PETA'S CALL TO CHANGE NAME OF 'BULLPEN'

Fans look on as Drew Smyly #18 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning in Game Two of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images)

COVID-19 has caused a global supply issue. Many factories have been closed. Ports and warehouses are backed up, and there is a shortage of truck drivers across the country.

After two games, the World Series is heading to Atlanta tied at one game apiece.

In Game 1, Jorge Soler went 2-for-5, which included a homer in the first inning, with one run scored and two RBIs in a 6-2 Braves victory.

José Urquidy, #65 of the Houston Astros walks off the field during Game 2 of the 2021 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Darren Georgia/MLB Photos via Getty Images / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the second game of the series, the Astros got their revenge when Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a seventh-inning solo homer to lead Houston to a 7-2 win.

Game 3 of the series will continue on Friday.