Boxing star Amanda Serrano graciously attempts to turn down chance at $250K bonus ahead of title fight

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are set for their epic trilogy on Friday night, but there's more at stake than just the queen of the ring.

Taylor's WBC, WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF super lightweight belts will be on the line against Serrano, whom she is 2-0 against. The first fight was a split decision at Madison Square Garden in 2022, and the second was a controversial unanimous victory at AT&T Stadium in November.

During Wednesday's press conference, Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian announced that the boxers who are in the "Performance of the Night," which will be decided by himself, Jake Paul, and Layla Ali, will each win $250,000.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COMGET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Friday night at MSG features an all-female card, and Serrano, knowing her background, decided that she actually did not want to be eligible for the prize.

"I don't believe, honestly - you're giving me the biggest payday of my life. I don't think we deserve as much as these young ladies, going out there and fighting, giving their all. I think it should be just for them," Serrano said.

"Of course Amanda would say that, but that would not make the stakes even," Bidarian replied.

So, Serrano and Taylor can net some extra bucks.

Serrano signed with MVP in 2021 - she extended that to a lifetime deal back in March. Signing with MVP was "the best decision I've made in boxing," she told Fox News Digital back in 2024.

JAKE PAUL'S BOXING PROMOTION PURSUING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST CRITICS CLAIMING FIGHTS 'STAGED'

"It changed my life totally," Serrano said at the time. "Jake brings eyes to the sport, and I was excited to be a part of it and be the first girl on his undercard. I had to make sure I had to go out there and prove I'm deserving of that position. Jake is just an amazing guy. Nakisa is an amazing guy. And they just want what's best for me.

"They've definitely added more zeroes to my bank account, so I'm truly blessed for that."

It was reported that Taylor was set to make $6.1 million for their November fight, which garnered over 70 million viewers as the co-main event to Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Serrano claimed her purse was "much more."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 36-year-old has 47 victories on her resume, 31 of them via knockout. She only has one loss to people not named Katie Taylor.