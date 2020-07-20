What is Kim and Terry Pegula's net worth?

Kim and Terry Pegula have owned the NFL’s Buffalo Bills since 2014.

The couple bought the Bills for a then-record $1.4 billion. Other bidders for the franchise included Donald Trump prior to his presidential run as well as a group led by rock musician Jon Bon Jovi.

The Pegulas have a net worth estimated at $5.1 billion, according to Forbes. The Bills were valued at an estimated $1.9 billion as of last fall.

In 2011, the couple founded Pegula Sports and Entertainment to oversee its interests in the industry. Kim Pegula serves as CEO and president of the holding company.

Other key Pegula Sports and Entertainment assets include the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, the National Lacrosse League’s Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks, and the Bills’ home stadium, which was known as New Era Field until earlier this summer.

Terry Pegula built his fortune in the oil and natural gas sectors. He sold his company East Resources, known for its use of fracking, to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion in 2010.

