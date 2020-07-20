Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

What is Kim and Terry Pegula's net worth?

Kim and Terry Pegula have owned the NFL’s Buffalo Bills since 2014

close
Genesco Sports CEO John Tatum breaks down how the new Oakley face shield will protect NFL players from respiratory droplets and coronavirus contamination.video

NFL unveils Oakley face shield to protect players from coronavirus

Genesco Sports CEO John Tatum breaks down how the new Oakley face shield will protect NFL players from respiratory droplets and coronavirus contamination.

Kim and Terry Pegula have owned the NFL’s Buffalo Bills since 2014.

Continue Reading Below

The couple bought the Bills for a then-record $1.4 billion. Other bidders for the franchise included Donald Trump prior to his presidential run as well as a group led by rock musician Jon Bon Jovi.

WHAT IS JIM IRSAY'S NET WORTH?

The Pegulas have a net worth estimated at $5.1 billion, according to Forbes. The Bills were valued at an estimated $1.9 billion as of last fall.

Former New England Patriot and college football player Jarvis Green provides insight into NFL players pushing back against league plans to play in the fall and the coronavirus safety measures that will be implemented. Video

In 2011, the couple founded Pegula Sports and Entertainment to oversee its interests in the industry. Kim Pegula serves as CEO and president of the holding company.

WHAT IS DAN SNYDER'S NET WORTH?

Other key Pegula Sports and Entertainment assets include the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, the National Lacrosse League’s Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks, and the Bills’ home stadium, which was known as New Era Field until earlier this summer.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Terry Pegula built his fortune in the oil and natural gas sectors. He sold his company East Resources, known for its use of fracking, to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion in 2010.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM