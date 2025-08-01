Biggest winners and losers of MLB trade deadline, according to DraftKings

The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and 50 trades were made in the final 31 hours.

It was a whirlwind of moves, as teams fought for their last pushes to become a World Series contender, while others waved the white flag around and around.

DraftKings' odds are looking a lot different after the trade deadline, so we kept track of three winners and losers, based on the numbers.

Winner: San Diego Padres

The Padres are going for it all. They absolutely gutted their farm system, but it's hard to argue it wasn't for the right reasons.

San Diego acquired All-Stars in closer Mason Miller and DH Ryan O'Hearn. They also acquired starting pitchers JP Sears and Nestor Cortes.

On Tuesday morning, the Padres were 35-1 (+3500; a $100 bet would net $2,000) to win the World Series - they are now 20-1.

Loser: Arizona Diamondbacks

Two years removed from winning their first pennant since 2001, the D-Backs decided to sell off almost anyone they could.

A sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros shortly before the deadline probably pushed them -and they wound up trading Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez (both to the Seattle Mariners - more on them soon).

If you took a flyer on the Diamondbacks earlier in the year, the return on the investment isn't looking good - they went from 350-1 to 600-1 to win the Fall Classic.

Winner: New York Yankees

Ironically enough, the Yankees have worse odds than the Toronto Blue Jays to win the AL East, but better odds to win the World Series than their division rivals.

The Yanks bolstered up their bullpen a ton, acquiring three relievers in the deadline's final two hours. Already near the top of the odds at +1000 to win their 28th World Series, DraftKings now has them at +850.

Minnesota Twins

Like the D-Backs, Minnesota got rid of anyone they could, short of Joe Ryan.

Jhoan Duran, Carlos Correa, Griffin Jax, Willi Castro, Ty France, Danny Coulombe, Harrison Bader and Chris Paddack were all moved this week.

They completely gutted their roster and went from an already-mere 100-1 to 170-1 to win the World Series, and 25-1 to 70-1 to win the AL Central.

Seattle Mariners

By acquiring the two aforementioned ex-Diamondbacks, the Mariners are in full throttle to win their first pennant.

The M's went from 18-1 to 14-1 to win it all, and +310 to +240 to win the AL West.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants have hovered around .500 for most of the season, but with the Dodgers and Padres the clear best teams in the division, the Mets and Phillies battling it out in the East, and the Cubs and Brewers taking over in the Central, the Giants decided it was best to build for the future.

They got rid of the expiring contracts of Tyler Rogers and Mike Yastrzesmki and also ditched All-Star reliever Camilo Doval (to the aforementioned Yankees).

They were already a +6500 longshot to win it all, but now, they are 100-1.