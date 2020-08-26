Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

Bengals' Joe Burrow buys flashy No. 9 chain with an enormous price tag

Burrow signed a four-year, $36.2 million contract in late July with $23.9 million in a signing bonus paid up front

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is proving he’s got style on and off the field.

Continue Reading Below

Burrow met with celebrity jeweler Leo Frost on Tuesday to receive his custom diamond No. 9 chain — a nod to the jersey number he’ll be sporting this season.

ELI MANNING SELLING NJ HOME FOR $5.25 MILLION

Frost told ESPN that the flashy piece is an 18-karat white gold diamond Cuban link with an 18-karat white gold pendant, all worth an estimated $25,000 to $30,000.

"He actually likes jewelry," Frost said. "He likes the look of it."

DALLAS COWBOYS MOST VALUABLE NFL FRANCHISE AT $6.43B, DATA SHOWS

The new chain is a bigger version of a piece Frost had previously designed for Burrow after he won the national championship.

Burrow signed a four-year, $36.2 million contract in late July with $23.9 million in a signing bonus paid upfront. He said at the time he intends not to touch his contract money and instead live off of endorsement deals.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The Ohio native had been staying at home with his parents during the process of contract negotiations but his dad, Jimmy Burrow, joked, "We finally got him outta our basement.”