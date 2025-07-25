Autographed Caitlin Clark card sells for highest ever for a female athlete, breaking her own record

An autographed Caitlin Clark rookie card is now the highest-selling women's sports card of all time.

The 2024 Panini Flawless WNBA Platinum Caitlin Clark Rookie Logowoman 1/1 sold for $660,000 on Thursday at the Fanatics Collect July Premier Auction.

The previous record was another Clark card which had sold for $366,000.

The card features Clark's signature and writing that reads "769 points and counting," noting the total number of points the 2024 No. 1 pick scored in her historic rookie season.

Clark carried the Indiana Fever to a playoff appearance after a slow start, and she quickly became a double-double machine. She even set a single-game record with 19 assists and became the first rookie to record a triple-double, registering two of them.

Her superstardom resulted in the Fever selling 90 times more tickets on StubHub than the year prior. Her games resulted in historic viewership and attendance, as well, which have carried into this year.

Clark's appearances in games brought historic viewership to both the college and pro levels. The final three games of her college career were the most-watched women's college basketball games ever. She also had several of her regular-season games draw more viewers than WNBA playoff games , and her WNBA matchups with Angel Reese were some of the most-viewed WNBA games ever.

Clark was named the Rookie of the Year for her historic campaign, during which she set the record for the most assists in one season in league history.

She received the most votes for the All-Star Game and was just the fifth rookie in league history to make the All-WNBA first-team.

Her sophomore campaign has not been what Clark had hoped for, as she has been battling several injuries since the preseason.

In her last seven games, she has shot just 14.2% from three-point range (7-for-49), and her latest groin injury forced her to miss the All-Star Game, despite receiving over 1 million votes from the fans.