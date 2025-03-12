Athletics tickets among most popular on StubHub after move to Sacramento despite fan outrage

The Athletics will be calling Sacramento home for the 2025 season, and will be there through at least the 2027 season.

The move comes after their lease in Oakland ended following last season, and it's a pit stop before the team's move to Las Vegas, which is slated for 2028.

The A's had called Oakland home for 56 years, but after tumultuous discussions, they opted to leave for Vegas, which had its own issues, and is a reason why they will be playing at the Triple-A ballpark of the San Francisco Giants.

Athletics fans in Oakland have called for owner John Fisher to sell the team for quite some time, and despite playing in their own backyard for the next three seasons, even some residents of Sacramento are holding their own personal boycott.

However, it does appear that Sutter Health Park will be filled.

According to information from StubHub, sales for the Athletics' games on the site have jumped 12 times since last year, and the number of tickets sold have quadrupled compared to this time last year.

That's quite wild information, considering the team is moving from the 57,000-seat stadium to a park with a capacity of just a tick over 14,000.

"Teams moving to new cities… are driving demand in unexpected markets on StubHub…" said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli. "Fans are hyped about the A's, who have had the biggest jump in sales ahead of this season’s Opening Day, driven by their move to Sacramento and plans for Las Vegas."

The A's averaged 11,386 people per home game last year, an increase of over 1,000 people. Perhaps some fans, despite their anger with the team, wanted to get one last look at the green and yellow.

The move, nearly an hour away from Oakland, will surely make it easier for some new fans to get out to the ballpark. And maybe some fans in Oakland, not yet ready to give up, will make the drive. And perhaps guaranteeing yourself a good seat at a professional baseball game could bring some fans over.

The get-in price for the team's home opener on March 31, against the Cubs, is $87 on the lawn – the cheapest actual seat is $106. Fans boycotted last year's home opener, with just over 13,000 people showing up.

