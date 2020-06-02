What is Arthur Blank's net worth?

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is among the NFL’s most prominent voices.

Blank, 77, built his fortune as co-founder of retail giant Home Depot. After more than two decades at the company, he retired as Home Depot’s co-chairman in 2001 and purchased the Falcons for $545 million the following year.

Blank had a personal net worth of $5.7 billion as of June 2020, according to Forbes.

The Falcons have made the playoffs on eight occasions since Blank purchased the team. They are considered a perennial contender in the NFC South division. The Falcons were worth an estimated $2.8 billion as of last fall, according to Forbes’ calculations.

At present, Blank serves as founder and chairman of AMB Group, an investment management firm that oversees his interests across the sports and entertainment industry. AMB Group’s holdings include the Falcons, their home field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United and the PGA Tour Superstore.

A prominent philanthropist, the billionaire donated $5.4 million to COVID-19 relief efforts through the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. Blank also called for unity and an end to systemic racism following the death of George Floyd.

"Together we will rise above this on the strength of what has always made Atlanta great – its people, its leaders of past and present and its unique culture that is welcoming to all,” he said in a statement.

