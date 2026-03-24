Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr makes history with first-ever signature shoe deal for an NCAA men's player

Arkansas star Darius Acuff Jr. is setting records on and off the court.

Acuff, 19, fresh off a historic performance for the Razorbacks in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, landed a signature shoe deal with Reebok, according to ESPN.

Acuff’s shoe with Reebok made him the first NCAA men’s athlete to receive a signature shoe with a major U.S. brand while still in college, according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Reebok later announced that, "Acuff 1 on the way."

The Razorbacks freshman has dazzled this season, leading the SEC in both points per game (23.3) and assists per game (6.5), becoming the first player since Pete Maravich (1969-70) to lead the conference in both categories.

Acuff’s strong play was a big reason that Arkansas won the SEC tournament this season. His play has continued into the NCAA tournament, as he scored 60 points in the team’s first two games.

IBM'S NEW AI TOOL LETS MASTERS FANS SEARCH OVER 50 YEARS OF TOURNAMENT HISTORY WITH A SIMPLE QUESTION

In No. 4 Arkansas’ first-round 97-78 victory over No. 13 Hawaii, Acuff scored 24 points with seven assists and three rebounds. In the Razorbacks; 94-88 win over No. 12 High Point in the Round of 32, Acuff scored 36 points with six assists and one rebound.

Acuff passed Kentucky’s Pat Riley (58 points) for the most points by an SEC player in his first two NCAA tournament games within a single year. He also is just the second player in the last 50 years (Billy Donovan with Providence in 1986-87) to average 30 points and five assists per game in his first two career tournament games.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

With his standout play, Acuff is likely to be selected high in the 2026 NBA Draft, should he declare.

Acuff will look to continue Arkansas’ run when they play No. 1-seeded Arizona on Thursday at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.