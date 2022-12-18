Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Soccer

Argentina wins World Cup 2022: How much does each team bring home?

The money goes toward the nation's soccer federations

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 16

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Argentina is bringing a FIFA World Cup trophy back home to zealous fans and Lionel Messi is finally adding it to his resume as he likely closed out his national team run with the title.

After Argentina’s win in penalties, both teams get to take home a nice payday for their soccer federations. France gets rewarded for making it to the final as well, despite losing in a valiant effort.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

World Cup in Qatar

People pose for pictures next to a replica of the World Cup Trophy outside Stadium 974 before the Qatar Fashion United event in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin / AP Newsroom)

Argentina will earn $42 million in prize money for the Argentine Football Association while France earned $30 million for the French Football Federation. France won the World Cup in 2018 and the country’s federation got $38 million from FIFA’s $400 million prize fund. This year, FIFA’s prize fund was increased to $440 million.

ARGENTINA DEFEATS FRANCE IN PENALTIES TO WIN WORLD CUP

Emmanuel Macron and Kylian Mbappe

France's Kylian Mbappe is consoled by French President Emmanuel Macron after the World Cup match against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec.18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez / AP Newsroom)

Not all the money goes to players but they are expected to get a nice chunk of it. France players like Kylian Mbappe are in line for a bonus of $586,000 by their federation for winning in the final, according to France’s L’Equipe. But the specific breakdown is determined by each federation.

Every national federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year’s World Cup and about $1.5 million for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament.

Angel Di Maria kisses the trophy

Argentina's Angel Di Maria kisses the World Cup trophy after they defeated France in the World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko / AP Newsroom)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Croatia earned $27 million in prize money and Morocco will earn $25 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.