Argentina wins World Cup 2022: How much does each team bring home?

Argentina is bringing a FIFA World Cup trophy back home to zealous fans and Lionel Messi is finally adding it to his resume as he likely closed out his national team run with the title.

After Argentina’s win in penalties, both teams get to take home a nice payday for their soccer federations. France gets rewarded for making it to the final as well, despite losing in a valiant effort.

Argentina will earn $42 million in prize money for the Argentine Football Association while France earned $30 million for the French Football Federation. France won the World Cup in 2018 and the country’s federation got $38 million from FIFA’s $400 million prize fund. This year, FIFA’s prize fund was increased to $440 million.

Not all the money goes to players but they are expected to get a nice chunk of it. France players like Kylian Mbappe are in line for a bonus of $586,000 by their federation for winning in the final, according to France’s L’Equipe. But the specific breakdown is determined by each federation.

Every national federation gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing at this year’s World Cup and about $1.5 million for each toward costs of preparing for the tournament.

Croatia earned $27 million in prize money and Morocco will earn $25 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.