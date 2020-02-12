Antonio Brown apologizes to Ben Roethlisberger: 'Never realized how good I had it'

Troubled NFL star Antonio Brown apologized to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Wednesday in an apparent break from the feud between the two longtime teammates.

Continue Reading Below

Brown earned six Pro Bowl nods during a nine-year stretch while catching passes from Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. However, the relationship between the once-dynamic duo soured in 2018, prompting Brown to demand a trade. The decision marked the start of a tumultuous stretch for Brown, who was cut by two NFL teams and faces an ongoing league investigation into sexual assault allegations.

“I never realized how good I had it, got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man!” Brown wrote on Instagram alongside a photo. “It's never been another connection like what we done in the past decade. I appreciate you. Sincerely AB."

ANTONIO BROWN, LOGAN PAUL AGREE TO BOXING MATCH

Brown has vacillated between an apologetic and accusatory tone toward the NFL, former teams and teammates in recent months. He has singled out Roethlisberger for criticism on multiple occasions in recent months, including a notable social media rant last September in which he noted past sexual assault allegations against the Steelers quarterback.

ANTONIO BROWN: IT'S TIME TO GHOST WHITE WOMEN

Brown has apologized to the NFL and his former employers since January, when he was arrested in Florida following an altercation with the driver of a moving truck. He faces a felony charge of battery with burglary.

WHAT IS CONOR MCGREGOR'S NET WORTH?

Following a trade from the Steelers, Brown signed a contract with the Oakland Raiders. However, the Raiders released Brown before he could play a regular-season game after a rocky training camp led to soured relations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The New England Patriots signed Brown, but released him after just one game after multiple women accused him of sexual assault. The NFL’s investigation into the allegations has yet to conclude.

Brown’s longtime agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also cut ties with Brown, suspending their relationship until he seeks treatment for unspecified issues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Brown has expressed interest in continuing his NFL career, but it's unclear if he will attract interest from teams given the pending legal issues. Brown told Complex Sports in a podcast published Wednesday that he has been in contact with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden about a potential return.