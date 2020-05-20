Angels plan employee furloughs amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus is forcing the Los Angeles Angels to furlough employees across the organization.

The Halos are the latest team to take steps against the financial impact of the pandemic.

The furloughs will go into effect June 1.

Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey issued a statement on the decision Tuesday.

“We, like businesses throughout the United States, are making difficult decisions to protect our long-term stability," Garvey said. "We are assisting all staff by paying health care through the end of the year. We are also contributing $1 Million to an Angels Employee Assistance Fund to provide grants for those in need.”

The Angels’ furloughs will impact employees across the front office, scouting department, player development department and minor league system. They had already pledged to pay their employees through May.

The $1 million employee assistance fund is separate from the $1.2 million already put up by the team to pay Angel Stadium's roughly 1,800 workers.

One plan picthed to the players union could have the coronavirus-delayed season could start around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans.

Teams would prefer to play at their regular-season ballparks, but would switch to spring training stadiums or neutral sites if medical and government approvals can’t be obtained for games at home.

The Tampa Bay Rays have already implemented furloughs, while the Miami Marlins and the Cincinnati Reds also plan furloughs.

Other teams have cut employees' salaries, and more announcements of furloughs are expected as the lack of game revenue widely impacts the sport.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.