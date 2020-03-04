Alex Rodriguez pushes Astros to show remorse, says PED suspension cost him $35M

Former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez cited his own costly cheating scandal while calling Tuesday for Houston Astros players linked to the team’s 2017 sign-stealing scheme to show remorse for their actions.

While a member of the New York Yankees in 2014, Rodriguez received a 162-game suspension for violating MLB’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs. The former slugger said the suspension, which ranked as the longest punishment of its kind in MLB history, cost him $35 million in salary.

“People want to see remorse. They want a real, authentic apology and they have not received that thus far,” Rodriguez said during an ESPN broadcast on Tuesday. “I can just tell you this, from a guy who has made as many mistakes as anybody on the biggest stage. I served the longest suspension in Major League Baseball history and it cost me well over $35 million and you know what? I deserved that.”

Rodriguez was initially suspended for 211 games following an MLB investigation into his involvement with the now-defunct Biogenesis anti-aging clinic in Florida. The penalty was later reduced to 162 games.

MLB will enter its 2020 season amid lingering fallout from its investigation into the Astros. League investigators found that Astros players made a systematic effort to steal signs from opposing teams during their 2017 World Series season.

MLB opted not to punish any Astros player who participated in the scandal, though coaches and executives received suspensions. The Astros organization has drawn widespread criticism for its handling of the situation, including a perception among fans that key players have failed to adequately apologize.

Rodriguez argued that Astros players should change their approach to the scandal in order to move forward.

"I wanted my next move to be contrite but I also wanted to go out and play good baseball and change my narrative,” Rodriguez said. “The way you change your narrative is you have to be accountable.”

