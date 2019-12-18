Boxer Adrien Bronner ordered to pay nearly $830K to victim of 2018 nightclub assault

Boxer Adrien Bronner won 33 of his 39 professional fights, including 24 by knockout, but couldn’t get a courtroom victory in a lawsuit against him stemming from a 2018 assault on a woman at a Cleveland nightclub.

Bronner was ordered to pay a woman about $830,000 in damages and lawyer fees over the assault on Tuesday. An Ohio judge awarded the woman $500,000 in punitive damages and $250,000 in compensatory damages as well as forcing him to pay lawyer fees and other costs, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

The 30-year-old former boxing champion was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, misdemeanor sexual imposition, and third-degree felony abduction in connection to the nightclub assault. The woman said at the time she had to undergo several months of counseling and therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the newspaper.

The woman told authorities she and a friend were at the nightclub and that Bronner was the one who laid on top of her and forced himself on her, according to a police report. The woman said she tried to get help and that the boxer only moved when someone came up to them and tried to take a photo.

The woman and her friend went to the police and filed a report after the incident. Bronner’s lawyer initially denied the allegations against his client.

According to the Plain-Dealer, Bronner was placed on probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and unlawful restraint