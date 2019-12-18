Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Boxing

Boxer Adrien Bronner ordered to pay nearly $830K to victim of 2018 nightclub assault

By FOXBusiness
close
Claressa Shields says she was inspired by her dad to be a boxer.video

Big-money boxing: Claressa Shields touts her future

Claressa Shields says she was inspired by her dad to be a boxer.

Boxer Adrien Bronner won 33 of his 39 professional fights, including 24 by knockout, but couldn’t get a courtroom victory in a lawsuit against him stemming from a 2018 assault on a woman at a Cleveland nightclub.

Continue Reading Below

Bronner was ordered to pay a woman about $830,000 in damages and lawyer fees over the assault on Tuesday. An Ohio judge awarded the woman $500,000 in punitive damages and $250,000 in compensatory damages as well as forcing him to pay lawyer fees and other costs, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The 30-year-old former boxing champion was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, misdemeanor sexual imposition, and third-degree felony abduction in connection to the nightclub assault. The woman said at the time she had to undergo several months of counseling and therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the newspaper.

Adrien Broner poses on the scale during a weigh-in Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNDISPUTED BOXING CHAMP BRINGING ATTENTION BACK TO THE SPORT

The woman told authorities she and a friend were at the nightclub and that Bronner was the one who laid on top of her and forced himself on her, according to a police report. The woman said she tried to get help and that the boxer only moved when someone came up to them and tried to take a photo.

The woman and her friend went to the police and filed a report after the incident. Bronner’s lawyer initially denied the allegations against his client.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the Plain-Dealer, Bronner was placed on probation after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and unlawful restraint