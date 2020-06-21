Speedway that defied NC governor calls lockdown orders a 'death wish'

The co-owners of the speedway that defied Gov. Roy Cooper's limit on outdoor gatherings in May called following the governor's orders a "death wish" in court after the state's health department got a temporary restraining order to shut the speedway down.

"It's pretty much a death wish," Ace Speedway co-owner Robert Turner said on Friday according to FOX 8. "We can't operate. We cannot maintain the facility or pay our bills without the revenue that the race track and racing brings."

On the other hand, the state's attorney argued that the crowds at Ace Speedway endanger both spectators and other North Carolinians. A judge will decide whether to allow Ace Speedway to get back to racing on Wednesday, according to FOX 8.

Ace Speedway had to cancel events scheduled for June 13 and June 19 because of the temporary restraining order. Judge Tom Lambeth had said the order would restrict "Ace Speedway and any of the entities associated with it from holding any races until we can have another hearing on this matter."

Ace Speedway held races outside despite a warning from the county sheriff in late May, local news reported.

Cooper, a Democrat, criticized Ace Speedway and its home Alamance County after its May 23 season opener for putting people in danger of contracting coronavirus. The May 23 race had 2,550 spectators, approximately 50 percent of fire capacity, the county said.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services "repeatedly" told Ace Speedway to adhere to a 25-spectator limit per Cooper's executive order, a department spokesperson told FOX Business in May.

"Other tracks and NASCAR have partnered with NCDHHS and held successful events without fans and without defying the Executive Order," the spokesperson said.

