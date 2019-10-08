Here's another reason small businesses should stay optimistic

TV personality Ty Pennington is hosting a new streaming show called “Small Business Revolution” that strives to “shine light back on the charm of those small towns and the small businesses.”

Continue Reading Below

Pennington and the show’s creator, Amanda Brinkman, joined FOX Business’ “After the Bell” to discuss the project and what they’ve seen while traveling around to different parts of the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“One thing [these businesses] have in common is that they're usually on a main street in a small town that really needs to have more energy, more zest,” Pennington, the former host of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” said. “And you're just trying to get your business to be the spot that people go to.”

Brinkman said we’re seeing a “pendulum swing” where millennials, especially those with families, want to move to smaller communities for a higher quality of life.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“But they need to feel like there are businesses that they want a patron” to meet their needs, she said.