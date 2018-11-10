This product turns air into clean water

Water-Gen has developed a machine that harvests clean drinking water out of the air.

Continue Reading Below

“Genny” uses patent technology to purify a room’s air, venting cleaner air back into the room. It then dries the room like a dehumidifier, lowering the AC cost while generating up to eight gallons of water per day at $0.2-.04 a liter.

“It would create clean pure drinking water and all it would require if it’s a dirtier air and quality is to change the filter perhaps more frequently,” Water-Gen USA President Yehuda Kaploun said during an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Friday.

Water-Gen’s vision is to improve the quality and quantity of clean and accessible water throughout the world. Kaploun said the atmospheric water generator could potentially solve the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

“If every home in Flynt would get one of our units it would probably have saved the government a hundred million dollars,” he said.

Advertisement

The Israeli-based company is bringing 400 jobs to the U.S. by opening a plant in Columbia, S.C.

“You know as a company, we have a policy. We like working with allies and we know that Americans like having products that are made in America,” Kaploun said on “Countdown to the Closing Bell.”