San Fransisco salon owner slams maskless Pelosi, pleads for reopening

It is "very unfair" that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was able to get her hair done at a salon while others in San Francisco are under strict coronavirus lockdown orders, a salon owner in the city said Saturday.

"We were really disappointed and frustrated," Regina Muslimova, owner of Insignia Hair Salon, told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"We have been closed for months for indoor services and we had to do clients outside because in our county we are able to do outdoor services in 100-degree heat, in smoke, outdoors with the masks on," Muslimova said. "So, yeah, we were not happy seeing her being indoors getting service done like the rest of us couldn’t."

Ashley Flowers, Insignia Hair Salon's manager, said the impact of the lockdown has been "huge" as they try to make ends meet.

"It is very unfair and, you know, since we live in this country it is, you know, we should have all the freedoms for everyone equally," Muslimova explained. "[Pelosi] gets to do it inside. We all should be able to do it inside. Our clients are just as much people as she is ... they have to go to work. They have to look good. They have to look presentable. They needed to get it done and we need to be open."

"We need to be able to survive," she added.

Flowers said they are "absolutely" ready to reopen and are trained in safety and sanitation, adding, "going to a salon is safer that going to the grocery store and a lot of other places."

Fox News first reported the California Democrat's visit to the San Francisco hair salon despite it being closed due to coronavirus-related local ordinances.

In security footage obtained by Fox News, and timestamped Monday at 3:08 p.m. Pacific Time, the Californian speaker is seen walking through ESalonSF in San Francisco with wet hair, and without a mask over her mouth or nose.

The stylist doing her hair can be seen following her wearing a black face mask.

Pelosi dug in over the controversy and claimed that she was “set up” at the hair salon, which she said she had been to “over the years many times.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.