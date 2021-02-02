NYC diner owner blasts Cuomo’s Valentine’s Day indoor dining return: ‘It’s too late’

The owner of the iconic Kellogg’s Diner in Brooklyn, New York, slammed Gov. Cuomo for destroying her nearly 80-year-old business and said "it's too late" for her establishment that is likely to go under before the indoor dining ban is lifted on Valentines Day.

“We are destroyed beyond measure," said Irene Siderakis during an appearance on FOX Business’ “Varney and Co.” "Even the 25% [capacity] -- it’s too late, the damage has been done... he has betrayed the citizens of New York.”

The diner owner explained that her business doesn’t need two weeks to get organized, per Gov. Cuomo’s limited reopening plan, and that she will take the 25% capacity, but still can’t bring back the workers she laid off in full while Cuomo “acts like he’s doing [them] a favor and praising himself.”

Siderakis added that her business is $1 million in debt since the coronavirus pandemic began and is relying on the GoFundMe community in order to stay afloat.

Siderakis said that she plans to file a lawsuit against Cuomo and New York State over the restrictions.

"He didn't find solutions to help us... He destroyed us and he needs to pay," she said.