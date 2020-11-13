Owner of Minneapolis salon burned to the ground asks for police support amid crime surge

A Minneapolis business owner told "Fox & Friends" the community isn't getting the help they had before as city officials clash with the police commissioner over funding.

Following the policed-related death of George Floyd over the summer, which prompted calls to "defund the police" from the left, a majority of city council members vowed to dismantle the department but failed to put the issue before voters in November as crime surges.

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE, CITY OFFICIALS CLASH OVER NEED FOR FUNDING FOR OUTSIDE FORCES

"We don't have the police patrol. We don't have the help that we had before," Flora Westbrooks, owner of Flora's Hair Designs, told co-host Steve Doocy.

"We don't need extra help. We need the police we have," she said. "Retrain them and keep the ones that we have ... At the end of the day, we need them."

According to the Minneapolis Police Department's data compared to last year, arsons have increased by more than 75%, assaults up almost 25%, homicides up by 87%, and robberies increased by 37%.

Westbrooks, whose business was destroyed by rioters and looters, said she's also heard from others who said they called the police but the police never came.

"I'm not getting anywhere. Officials here in this city hasn't said anything. My mayor, no one," she said after they said in June they would help businesses rebuild.

Westbrook's GoFundMe has raised over $251,000 as of Friday with a goal of $300,000.

