Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Small Business

Owner of Minneapolis salon burned to the ground asks for police support amid crime surge

'We don't have the help that we had before,' Flora Westbrooks said

close
The Minneapolis city council members and police chief clash over funding; Salon owner Flora Westbrooks shares with ‘Fox &amp; Friends’ how her business was impacted during the riots.video

Minneapolis business owner on city’s crime spike: We don’t have help like before

The Minneapolis city council members and police chief clash over funding; Salon owner Flora Westbrooks shares with ‘Fox & Friends’ how her business was impacted during the riots.

A Minneapolis business owner told "Fox & Friends" the community isn't getting the help they had before as city officials clash with the police commissioner over funding.

Continue Reading Below

Following the policed-related death of George Floyd over the summer, which prompted calls to "defund the police" from the left, a majority of city council members vowed to dismantle the department but failed to put the issue before voters in November as crime surges.

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE, CITY OFFICIALS CLASH OVER NEED FOR FUNDING FOR OUTSIDE FORCES

"We don't have the police patrol. We don't have the help that we had before," Flora Westbrooks, owner of Flora's Hair Designs, told co-host Steve Doocy.

"We don't need extra help. We need the police we have," she said. "Retrain them and keep the ones that we have ... At the end of the day, we need them."

Town Talk Diner and Gastropub owners Kacey White and Charles Stotts discuss their future plans after their business was destroyed during violent Minneapolis riots.Video

According to the Minneapolis Police Department's data compared to last year, arsons have increased by more than 75%, assaults up almost 25%, homicides up by 87%, and robberies increased by 37%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Westbrooks, whose business was destroyed by rioters and looters, said she's also heard from others who said they called the police but the police never came.

"I'm not getting anywhere. Officials here in this city hasn't said anything. My mayor, no one," she said after they said in June they would help businesses rebuild.

Westbrook's GoFundMe has raised over $251,000 as of Friday with a goal of $300,000.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS