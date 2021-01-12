Minneapolis bar owner says coronavirus restrictions lack ‘common sense’

A Minneapolis bar owner who spent his retirement fund just to keep afloat is making a plea to Mayor Jacob Frey to ease coronavirus restrictions.

"Just use common sense… [and] open up," Dan Jaros, the owner of Tony Jaros Rivergarden in Northeast Minneapolis said on “Fox & Friend First” on Tuesday in response to the mayor extending restrictions on bar seating.

Jaros added that he is losing business to other bars that are allowed to operate two miles away.

“The governor lifted the restrictions and we were supposed to open on Monday, but the mayor continued the restrictions on bar seating so I have to stay closed… two miles away—they’re open –everybody’s wide open… and I have to be close,” he said.

The dine-in restrictions, which started Monday, include bar seating of up to two people per party, 50% capacity limits, six people per table, six feet apart, reservation requirements and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Jaros went on to say that he believes his bar could operate at half capacity safely and that it would at least allow him to have a source of revenue.

“You're not going to make a lot of money, but at least you'll be paying bills”, Jaros said. “Right now, we've got nothing coming in and I don't have anybody working—we just want to work,” he said.

While Jaros said he will be able to remain open for a “little while” because he does not have to pay rent or a mortgage, he is concerned about the survival of other bars in Minneapolis.