Main Street is booming with a businessman in the White House

Washington is infested with career politicians, and after watching Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton and the D.C. political establishment, I was inspired as a fellow entrepreneur to run for U.S. Senate. I knew President Trump would need allies from the private sector to enact his economic policies and drain the swamp, and today we are seeing real results: record low unemployment,increased wage growth and tax relief.

Thanks to the GOP tax reform (TCJA), thousands of companies across the country – including my company in Jasper, Indiana – were able to increase wages, hire new employees and reinvest in innovation that has spurred historic economic growth for our country.

The economic numbers speak for themselves. Under President Trump’s leadership, America has added 5.4 million new jobs and wages have increased by 2.7 percent. Additionally, the national unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in April, with an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent for women: the lowest since 1953.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2019 Small Business Profiles recently gave us a great glimpse into how President Trump’s historic tax cuts and regulatory agenda have supercharged American small business. Nearly half of all privately employed Americans work at a small business, and in 2019 companies with fewer than 20 employees got the biggest benefits from the Trump economic boom: adding over a million new jobs across the country.

President Trump’s economic policies have pulled America’s economy back from the brink of the wage stagnation and dwindling job numbers of just a few years ago, and put us on a path to long-term prosperity.

With this being National Small Business Week across our country, let’s remember that America’s new era of economic prosperity is due to finally having a businessman like President Trump in the White House.

Republican Mike Braun represents Indiana in the U.S. Senate. He is a member of the Aging Committee, Agriculture Committee, Budget Committee, Environment & Public Works (EPW) Committee, and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (HELP). Before his election to the Senate in 2018, he was the founder and CEO of Meyer Distributing, a company he built in his hometown of Jasper that employs hundreds of Americans across the country.