High gas prices force Las Vegas bakery, founded in 1959, to make changes: 'The abnormal feels normal'

Businesses adjust operations to high gas prices, though some relief may be in sight

Freed's Bakery spends around $15,000 in gas each month for its fleet of delivery trucks. video

Las Vegas bakery makes changes due to high gas prices

Freed's Bakery spends around $15,000 in gas each month for its fleet of delivery trucks.

Filling up five delivery trucks isn’t a piece of cake when average gas prices in some western states are above $5 a gallon.

These high gas prices are causing problems for some small businesses like Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas.

"We're what we would call a Vegas tradition," said Max Fried, operating partner.

Freed’s Bakery is a third-generation family-owned business, with multiple dessert shops in Las Vegas.

Sweets on display at Vegas bakery

Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas was founded in 1959. (Fox News/Ashley Soriano)

"Everybody in my family has had their weddings done by them," said Richard Fernandez, who has been going to the bakery since he was a kid. "My dad used to bring me here for treats. We get a little velvet cupcake or cannoli or cookies."

Freed’s Bakery first opened in 1959.

"Having been in business for over 60 years, yes, we've seen a lot," Fried said. "And right now it feels a little different than it's ever felt before. Gas prices obviously have increased substantially, you know, and that affects us top to bottom."

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.87, as of Tuesday.

That's 55 cents higher than this time last year.

Freed’s Bakery spends around $15,000 on gas each month.

They’ve had to cut back on deliveries and raise prices, while some employees have reduced their shifts because of the cost to commute.

Average gas prices in the western states are above $5, with Nevada sitting at $5.23 a gallon.

California ranks the highest in the nation at $6 a gallon.

Map showing gas prices across the U.S.

AAA reports the national average for regular gas is $3.87/gallon as of Tuesday, Oct. 18. The highest prices are in the west. (Fox News)

"I think we've dealt with a lot of crises, so I hate to say that we're good at it now, but it feels like the weird fluctuations feel normal now. The abnormal feels normal," Fried said.

But some relief may be in sight.

AAA says demand for gas has slowed down because of worries about a recession.

Las Vegas bakery adjusts to high gas prices

A baker at Freed's Bakery in Las Vegas decorates festive cookies in preparation for Halloween. The bakery has had to make changes as a result of high gas prices. (Fox News/Ashley Soriano / Fox News)

As a result, gas prices are falling slightly.

"If demand keeps falling, your prices at the pump are going to fall too," John Treanor, a AAA spokesperson, said.