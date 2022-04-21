Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Small Business

Georgia business owner details supply chain 'nightmare'

These are 'very trying times,' Tommy's Bakery & Café owner said

close
Tommy’s Bakery & Café owner Tommy Sadler argues his business is going through ‘trying times’ amid the supply chain crisis.  video

Georgia bakery says supply chain woes have been a ‘nightmare’ for small business owners

Tommy’s Bakery & Café owner Tommy Sadler argues his business is going through ‘trying times’ amid the supply chain crisis. 

A Georgia small business owner stressed that the supply chain crisis has been a "nightmare" amid the pandemic, as his bakery continues to struggle with surging costs and finding materials.

Tommy’s Bakery & Café owner Tommy Sadler said he was forced to remove items from his menu during these "very trying times," just to make ends meet. 

"The supply issues have been just horrific," he told "Fox & Friends First," Thursday. 

THE BEST SMALL CITIES TO START A BUSINESS IN 2022: REPORT

"Trying to get the items that you need for your menu… like food items… main use items, paper products, containers… it's just been a nightmare for small business owners," Sadler explained.

close
Tommy Sadler, owner of Tommy's Bakery & Café, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how inflation and supply chain shortages have affected his company. video

Georgia bakery owner forced to alter menu amid supply chain crisis, inflation: 'It's a challenge'

Tommy Sadler, owner of Tommy's Bakery & Café, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how inflation and supply chain shortages have affected his company.

Sadler went on to say that manufacturers aren’t able to produce certain supplies such as containers, aluminum, and Styrofoam – making it more difficult to run his bakery. He added that he had to serve his customers food on paper plates since "heavy Styrofoam plates" were not in stock. 

Georgia bakery told FOX Business supply chain crisis has been a ‘"nightmare" for small business owners (Tommy’s Bakery & Café )

"We hear there's a major dairy issue coming up real soon, where dairy products are going to be a challenge to get," Sadler noted. 

On top of the supply chain woes, Sadler emphasized that the labor shortage has been the "worst."

The Georgia bakery owner said his employees would rather take a pay cut than come to work. The bakery has been reduced to seven or eight employees, half of which only work part-time, after having 15 workers.  

"People have gotten so used to not working," he said. "Maybe they'd figured out that they can stay home… make it after all and don't want to go back to work." 

Sadler doesn’t see an end to the supply chain disruptions and labor shortage happening any time soon. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE