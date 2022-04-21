Georgia business owner details supply chain 'nightmare'

A Georgia small business owner stressed that the supply chain crisis has been a "nightmare" amid the pandemic, as his bakery continues to struggle with surging costs and finding materials.

Tommy’s Bakery & Café owner Tommy Sadler said he was forced to remove items from his menu during these "very trying times," just to make ends meet.

"The supply issues have been just horrific," he told "Fox & Friends First," Thursday.

THE BEST SMALL CITIES TO START A BUSINESS IN 2022: REPORT

"Trying to get the items that you need for your menu… like food items… main use items, paper products, containers… it's just been a nightmare for small business owners," Sadler explained.

Sadler went on to say that manufacturers aren’t able to produce certain supplies such as containers, aluminum, and Styrofoam – making it more difficult to run his bakery. He added that he had to serve his customers food on paper plates since "heavy Styrofoam plates" were not in stock.

"We hear there's a major dairy issue coming up real soon, where dairy products are going to be a challenge to get," Sadler noted.

On top of the supply chain woes, Sadler emphasized that the labor shortage has been the "worst."

The Georgia bakery owner said his employees would rather take a pay cut than come to work. The bakery has been reduced to seven or eight employees, half of which only work part-time, after having 15 workers.

"People have gotten so used to not working," he said. "Maybe they'd figured out that they can stay home… make it after all and don't want to go back to work."

Sadler doesn’t see an end to the supply chain disruptions and labor shortage happening any time soon.