Coffee brand by veteran fire captain launches contribution initiative with profound mission

In celebration of the heroic and gallant actions of firefighters across the U.S. on International Firefighters' Day, a former Los Angeles County fire captain is launching a coffee brand with a meaningful mission.

Rick Brandelli, founder of Firemans Brew Coffee, will debut three roasts online — dark roast, or "The Bold Hero," made in small batches from South America and Indonesia; medium roast, or "The Balanced Warrior," made with beans sourced from Central America and Southeast Asia; and light roast, or "The Gentle Guardian," crafted with beans from Central America, South America and Africa.

Brandelli selected the Fire Family Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing support and financial assistance to firefighters and their families, as the recipient of endowments.

"It’s a perfect fit," Brandelli told FOX Business.

Years ago, Brandelli and a firefighter friend were determined to establish an organization with a mission to support the mental health struggles of firefighters, including PTSD, after a good friend and well-respected fire captain died by suicide on his way to work.

"People think we don’t go through that, but we do," Brandelli said. "We just don’t talk about it because we’re called ‘Superman.’ We realized there is a huge problem, and it’s never talked about."

With better resources and more reach, Brandelli entrusted his dedicated initiative, Firefighters Down, to the LA Fire chief and union to maximize provisions and foster awareness on a larger scale.

Critical to his passion for partnership, Brandelli sought a collaboration with a similar goal in mind ahead of releasing Firemans Brew.

"The Fire Family Foundation is the perfect fit for what I was looking to do," Brandelli said. "They’re excited to partner with us. It’s just a beautiful fit. I just wanted something dedicated to firefighters and to really focus on the mental health aspect of it."

Firemans Brew Coffee will donate a minimum of 10% of all sales to the foundation. However, Brandelli says there is no donation cap, and contributions are dependent upon the success of the brand.

"It could go up to 50%. Who knows?" he said.

"This part of my life," Brandelli added, "I want to give back, and I want to give back to the job that’s been so good to me. It did shape who I am. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it weren’t for the fire department. When you save someone’s life, it is really gratifying.

"Really, really gratifying."

In addition to the coffee roasts, Firemans Brew sells merchandise, which includes a one-of-a-kind koozie made from used fire hose by Crafty American, a brand of handmade items engineered from utilities that American heroes use to save lives every day.