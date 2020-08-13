Chicago clothing store looted for second time in three months: 'It's the Wild West'

The owners of a Chicago boutique shop are speaking out after they were looted for the second time in three months, sustaining merchandise losses in the tens of thousands of dollars, in addition to losses due to coronavirus lockdown orders.

Continue Reading Below

Londo Mondo owners Carrie and Ken Londe said a neighbor alerted them of the looting at 2 a.m. but, by the time they arrived, it was too late. They said the police didn't arrive until dawn.

BLM HOLDS RALLY IN CHICAGO TO SUPPORT THOSE ARRESTED FOR LOOTING

"Looters and vandals had already broken our window out and basically cleaned the store out," Londe told host Brian Kilmeade. "This second time I have experienced it ... It's lawlessness. It's the Wild West down there, and only thing I could do was get in front of my store and discourage them by having my presence there."

The police are "overwhelmed," the couple said, describing the looting.

"It was the same patterns that were happening from the first wave of looters," Londe explained. Cars drive up and down the street, spanning the area, using social media and calling friends.

"Two, three, four, five cars followed by U-Hauls. They are filled with people," she said. "They obviously know where to go they are talking to each other. One group of people break a window. They have another group of people that get out of the car. They all go in there."

DEMOCRAT CHICAGO ALDERMAN SAYS CITY IS IN 'TOTAL UNREST' AND 'MAYOR HAS LOST CONTROL'

On Monday, members of the Chicago Black Lives Matter organization held a rally to support the more than 100 people arrested the night before following widespread looting and rioting that caused at least $60 million in property damage and saw 13 police officers injured.

At one point, BLM organizer Ariel Atkins called the looting tantamount to "reparations," telling the crowd, “I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats. That makes sure that person has clothes. That is reparations. Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Londes, however, said they don't have insurance and have been paying out of pocket.

"We are a small boutique. Ken started this 32 years ago," Carrie explained. "It's a handful of people. This is our livelihood."

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.