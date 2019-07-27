Boy, 6, sells lemonade to take mom on date after dad died

This is a story about how a lemonade stand created from tragedy had a sweet ending.

Continue Reading Below

After his father died of colon cancer, a 6-year-old in Colorado opened a lemonade stand to raise money to take his mom on a date and to help fund research.

“My dad and I came up with the idea of a lemonade stand to take my mom on a date because I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay, so I did it,” Brady Campbell told Fox31 in Denver. He decided to charge 25 cents or “best offer.” A police officer noticed a crowd had gathered and the officer alerted other first responders.

“It was amazing. You could feel the warmth and energy and such a positive thing in such a tragic time for us,” his mom, Amanda, said.

“Brandon [her husband] was a savvy businessman and wanted to teach Brady all those lessons and I could just [see] it happening. It made my heart really happy,” she said.

Advertisement

The boy raised $244 on the first day and a neighbor created a virtual lemonade stand on GoFundMe.

A small portion of the money raised will go toward the date while the rest will be donated to the Brandon Campbell Memorial Fund at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and to the support group Colontown.

Brady is thinking sushi and ice cream for the first date with his mom, which they’d like to make a regular event.

“Maybe we will have our Friday night date night,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP