LARRY KUDLOW: Biden is going to get worse and Trump is going to get better

Hello folks... And welcome to "Kudlow" – I'm Larry Kudlow. The liberal mainstream media is trying to pretty-up the new ABC-Washington Post poll by saying it's an ‘outlier,’ it doesn't ‘track’ with other polls, some internals are ‘problematic,’ and we shouldn't believe it. But, no matter how much lipstick you try to put on this polling pig, the reality is the ABC-Washington Post poll showing former President Donald Trump with a 10-point 52-42 lead over President Biden is a blockbuster. It is a game changer. It is a wakeup call.

TRUMP UP 10 POINTS ON BIDEN IN RACE TO WHITE HOUSE ACCORDING TO NEW POLL



By the way, these new number are actually consistent with the ABC-Washington Post polling trend all year showing a Trump rise. In May, the poll showed Trump up 6. In February, it showed him up 3. I also know that polls are not votes. But they are tracking snapshots of voter sentiment, which is clearly swinging Trump's way. I also know that inside the ABC-Washington Post poll, Joe Biden's approval and disapproval on the border is 23% approve, 63% disapprove. Also, internally on the economy, Biden's at 30% approval and 64% disapproval. Biden's overall approval is 37%. His disapproval is 63%.

Here's a question: what's going to change for Joe Biden?

His border policy is a disaster. Is he going to change it? Don't think so. Rising gasoline and food prices are burying the middle-class – as their wages may go up, but inflation is going up more. Work harder, buy less. They can't afford new homes and new cars. They are working, but many families have to hold two or more jobs to make ends meet. Is this going to change? Don't think so. Rising crime rates in blue-state cities, along with homelessness, and, oh by the way, what to do with all the illegal migrants? Is this going to change? Don't think so. Joe Biden's age issue? Is that going to change? Don't think so. Take a look at two different flag encounters from the current President and the former President, here it is:

((VIDEO BIDEN STUMBLES INTO FLAG / TRUMP HUGS FLAG))

Bumping into a flagpole is not a good message for Mr. Biden. But hugging the American flag is a very good message for Mr. Trump. And, as Andrew Camman writes in the AMAC Newsline, it is unlikely that Donald Trump goes lower or that Joe Biden is going to go higher. You have to ask, what is going to change in their political fortunes. The answer is Biden's going to get worse, and Trump is going to get better. And that thought is not an outlier.