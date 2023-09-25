Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Kudlow

LARRY KUDLOW: Biden is going to get worse and Trump is going to get better

New ABC-Washington Post poll has Trump up 10 points over Biden

close
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow breaks down the poll that places former President Donald Trump 10 points ahead of President Joe Biden.  video

Larry Kudlow: Poll putting Trump ahead is not an outlier

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow breaks down the poll that places former President Donald Trump 10 points ahead of President Joe Biden. 

Hello folks...  And welcome to "Kudlow" – I'm Larry Kudlow. The liberal mainstream media is trying to pretty-up the new ABC-Washington Post poll by saying it's an ‘outlier,’ it doesn't ‘track’ with other polls, some internals are ‘problematic,’ and we shouldn't believe it. But, no matter how much lipstick you try to put on this polling pig, the reality is the ABC-Washington Post poll showing former President Donald Trump with a 10-point 52-42 lead over President Biden is a blockbuster.  It is a game changer. It is a wakeup call.  

TRUMP UP 10 POINTS ON BIDEN IN RACE TO WHITE HOUSE ACCORDING TO NEW POLL
 

By the way, these new number are actually consistent with the ABC-Washington Post polling trend all year showing a Trump rise. In May, the poll showed Trump up 6. In February, it showed him up 3. I also know that polls are not votes. But they are tracking snapshots of voter sentiment, which is clearly swinging Trump's way. I also know that inside the ABC-Washington Post poll, Joe Biden's approval and disapproval on the border is 23% approve, 63% disapprove. Also, internally on the economy, Biden's at 30% approval and 64% disapproval. Biden's overall approval is 37%. His disapproval is 63%. 

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Donald Trump and Joe Biden (Donald Trump and Joe Biden / Fox News)

Here's a question: what's going to change for Joe Biden? 

His border policy is a disaster. Is he going to change it? Don't think so. Rising gasoline and food prices are burying the middle-class – as their wages may go up, but inflation is going up more. Work harder, buy less. They can't afford new homes and new cars.  They are working, but many families have to hold two or more jobs to make ends meet.  Is this going to change? Don't think so. Rising crime rates in blue-state cities, along with homelessness, and, oh by the way, what to do with all the illegal migrants? Is this going to change? Don't think so. Joe Biden's age issue? Is that going to change? Don't think so. Take a look at two different flag encounters from the current President and the former President, here it is: 

((VIDEO BIDEN STUMBLES INTO FLAG / TRUMP HUGS FLAG)) 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bumping into a flagpole is not a good message for Mr. Biden. But hugging the American flag is a very good message for Mr. Trump. And, as Andrew Camman writes in the AMAC Newsline, it is unlikely that Donald Trump goes lower or that Joe Biden is going to go higher.  You have to ask, what is going to change in their political fortunes. The answer is Biden's going to get worse, and Trump is going to get better. And that thought is not an outlier.  

close
Former Manhattan DA prosecutor Elliot Felig discusses the complications with starting any Trump trials before the election on 'Varney & Co.' video

Trump unlikely to face any trials before 2024 election: Elliot Felig

Former Manhattan DA prosecutor Elliot Felig discusses the complications with starting any Trump trials before the election on 'Varney & Co.'