Here’s where Amazon is expanding, adding jobs next

Amazon is expanding and hiring more people as the retail giant continues to grow in new areas.

The Seattle-based company announced plans to add a combined 1,200 more jobs between two facilities this week.

In Utah, Amazon said it will open a new 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in West Jordan that will employ more than 800 full-time workers. Pay starts at $15 per hour and entitles employees to an Amazon program that pre-pays 95 percent of college tuition costs, plus other benefits.

Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment, said Amazon already employs more than 2,000 people in Utah.

“We’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in West Jordan and to continue innovating in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience,” she said.

Amazon also said this week that it plans to expand its Portland, Oregon, tech hub. The company plans to add 400 new high-tech jobs, doubling its tech workforce there. They’ll be hiring in fields like software development, IT, support engineering, solutions architects and product management in a new 84,000-square-foot office in downtown Portland.

The Portland office works on products for Amazon Web Services including its AWS Elemental subsidiary, which focuses on video operations.

“We are excited to create more tech jobs in a city with a historic culture of innovation and tremendous talent,” said Khawaja Shams, vice president of engineering for AWS Elemental.

The office is one of Amazon’s 18 North American tech hubs which together account for more than 20,000 employees, according to the company.

