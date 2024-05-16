Wayfair's first large-format store to open next week

Wayfair’s first large-format store will open its doors to the public next week.

The store, located in Wilmette, Illinois, not far from Chicago, will officially open up shop once the online home goods retailer holds a grand opening for it on the morning of May 23.

The opening will come roughly a month after Wayfair first announced its launch date. The company already has some physical locations for other brands it owns.

WAYFAIR TO CUT 1,650 JOBS A MONTH AFTER CEO SAYS EMPLOYEES SHOULD BE ‘WORKING LONG HOURS’

The retailer said its first large-format Wayfair store will sprawl 150,000 square feet.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Depending on what purchase someone’s making, they may prefer the in-store experience and getting to work with an associate. Or they may want to discuss financing or want design help, and we can provide all of those experiences," CEO Niraj Shah said to CNBC. "We provide them online as well, but sometimes, in-store can be either more pleasurable or more effective."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS