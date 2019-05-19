Walmart’s Memorial Day sale includes deals on Instant Pot, TVs and mattresses

Walmart’s Memorial Day sale is officially here.

The retail giant launched its Memorial Day sale on Saturday, giving customers a chance to snag hundreds of discounted items a week before the holiday. Walmart is offering 30 percent to 60 percent off on home goods, clothing, toys, kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, furniture and more.

The sale, which ends on May 27, also includes items that are eligible for free two-day shipping or store pickup.

Some of the best deals include the Instant Pot LUX60, discounted to $69 from $99. Other kitchen appliances include a George Foreman 6-Serving Removable Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press at $49.99 (originally $99.99) and Bella Rotating Waffle Maker for $13.88 (originally $39.99).

For people looking for a new TV, the LG 65" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV is going for $599.99, down from its original price of $1,199.99. A Google Home Mini will be $20 cheaper at $58.

A queen-sized Lucid Memory Foam Mattress, originally $379.99, will only cost $224.59. Add a Tempur-Pedic Breeze 1.0 Pillow for $65.88, discounted from $199. Save about $58 on an Insta-bed Raised Queen Air Mattress for $103.19.

Homeowners can also snag a Serta Harison Sofa Convertible with Matching Pillow and Power Strip for $675 (originally $1,226.50).

Several cleaning systems — including the Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum ($239..99) and Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum ($199.99) — are also part of the sale.

For those who are still on the hoverboard craze, a Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing, Foot-Controlled Hoverboard will cost $148, down from $398.

For a full list of discounts visit Walmart’s website.