Walmart's holiday sales go on despite heightened election tensions

Walmart touted its first online-only Black Friday sales event slated to kick off Wednesday evening, offering customers some distraction from this year's nail-biting presidential election.

As America waits to hear who will lead the nation in a time of turmoil, the retailer took to Twitter to remind customers that its holiday sale "Black Friday Deals for Days" is still in the calendar.

"Hours in the day today (x) vs. our level of excitement for Black Friday (y)," Walmart tweeted.

The early holiday deals are said to hit Walmart.com by 7 p.m. EST.

In-store sales are then slated to kick off Saturday starting at 5 a.m. local time, according to the company.

Representatives for Walmart have not immediately responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

The holiday sales, announced earlier this year, are part of the company's effort to spread out the traditional one-day event to deter from large crowds gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year, heading into the holiday season, the company is offering three events both online and in-store that will be spread out throughout the month of November.

Walmart's sales event on Wednesday comes amid voters and business owners across the country bracing for potential unrest following the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

This year, the election is held against the backdrop of a historic pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans and wiped away millions of jobs. Both candidates spent months pressing dramatically different visions for the nation’s future and voters responded in huge numbers, with more than 100 million people casting votes ahead of Election Day.

In preparation for a potential fallout, retailers have been boarding up windows and taking extra precautions.

Last week, Walmart even announced that it would remove firearms and ammunition from sales floors as a safety precaution. However, the company quickly reversed its decision, eliminating the policy across all affected store locations.

