Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Walmart

Walmart sues 31 Colorado counties, says it's being overtaxed

Associated Press
close
FOX Business' Deirdre Bolton discusses Amazon's plan to open a grocery store near Los Angeles, California. Bolton also explains the privacy concerns surrounding Google on collecting health information from millions of Americans. video

Amazon may want to 'take-on' Walmart's grocery business

FOX Business' Deirdre Bolton discusses Amazon's plan to open a grocery store near Los Angeles, California. Bolton also explains the privacy concerns surrounding Google on collecting health information from millions of Americans.

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The parent company of Walmart has sued dozens of counties in Colorado where the company has store locations. The company claims its stores’ equipment is being overvalued.

Continue Reading Below

The Durango Herald reports that county assessors are tasked with taking inventory of businesses’ personal property and determining the items’ value.

FIRED MCDONALD'S CEO STEPS DOWN FROM WALMART BOARD

Authorities say Walmart Stores Inc. filed the lawsuit against 31 of the state’s 64 counties saying the valuations don’t reflect the stores’ equipment which wears out faster due to overnight hours of operation.

Corporate officials say the lawsuit seeks to reduce the value of its personal property at 95 of its stores and recoup attorney fees.

County officials say their attorneys across the state are expected to coordinate their defense.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Walmart’s Littleton, Colorado-based attorney Brian Huebsch declined requests for comment.