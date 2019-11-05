Expand / Collapse search
Fired McDonald's CEO steps down from Walmart board

The decision to resign is effective immediately.

By FOXBusiness
How realistic is McDonald’s corporate policy on relationships?

Former Ted Cruz campaign pollster Chris Wilson, Stanford School of Business lecturer Dave Dodson and Politico congressional reporter Melanie Zanona discuss the firing of McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook and Chief People Officer David Fairhurst over Easterbrook’s romantic relationship with a subordinate.

Ousted McDonald’s CEO Stephen Easterbrook has stepped down as a member of Walmart's board of directors.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Easterbrook informed the company Monday of his decision to resign effective immediately after joining the board in 2018.

Walmart declined to comment on the matter.

Easterbrook is one of a dozen board members currently listed on the company's website who ensure "Walmart operates with integrity and accountability."

He was fired from McDonald's after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the company said.

MCDMCDONALD'S CORP.188.66-5.28-2.72%

The fast-food giant said Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment, and that McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect subordinates.

In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.

According to Monday's filing, his decision to resign from Walmart was not due to "any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practice."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

