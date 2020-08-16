Walmart to extend store hours at most locations

Walmart locations across the U.S. will stay open later, following months of reduced operating hours due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, more than 4,000 of Walmart’s 4,700 locations will extend their hours by 90 minutes, pushing their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The move will provide Walmart customers with “greater options to shop for the food, medicine, and supplies they need,” according to the retailer's announcement.

In addition, Walmart stores will continue to host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday, which begins one hour before opening for "customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable." Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

The change in hours comes as the retailer continues to loosen restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Before the pandemic, many Walmart locations were open for 24 hours before switching to the 8:30 p.m. closing time as cases began to surge across the country.

Customers can check Walmart's online store finder to find the most up to date information on locations near them.

