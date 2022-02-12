Walmart shopper records video purportedly showing steak locked up in viral TikTok post

Some grocery stores are taking extra measures to protect items from being stolen, but one Walmart in Florida is reportedly taking things to a new level.

One Walmart in Florida is reportedly locking up their steak in security wire, according to one TikTok user.

The video, posted to TikTok, shows a ribeye steak being sold for $20.83 that is wrapped in security wire.

Since the video was posted, it has gone viral on TikTok and has received over 100,00 likes and over 20,000 comments.

"You gotta be kidding me," the TikTok user said in the video. "Walmart now has the steak locked up."

"This is getting bad now," he added.

FOX Business reached out to Walmart for comment.

On Feb. 2, one alleged shoplifter threw a "hissy fit" and threw a Barbie doll at a worker's face after she got caught stealing.

The incident happened in a Winter Haven Walmart store.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the woman allegedly filled up a shopping card with groceries and stayed in the self-checkout area for about 15 minutes and then attempted to leave with the items.