Waffle House chair, ex-housekeeper settle sex tape lawsuit

Waffle House Chairman Joseph Rogers Jr. and his former housekeeper have finally reached a settlement after a seven-year long dispute regarding a secret sex tape, according to the Associated Press.

Rogers’ and his housekeeper Mye Brindle engaged in a sexual affair while she worked for him. He accused her of attempting to extort him, by secretly recording the affair in a lawsuit initially filed in 2012. He also accused Brindle’s attorneys of allegedly conspiring with her. Brindle and her attorneys were indicted on unlawful surveillance charges but were ultimately cleared last year.

Bridle claims she recorded the sexual acts as proof of Rogers’ sexual assault.

Just after Rogers’ attorneys gave his opening in a Marietta, Georgia Courtroom, the two sides announced they have reached a confidential settlement.

Terms of the settlement were not revealed.

