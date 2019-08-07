Search

Waffle House chair, ex-housekeeper settle sex tape lawsuit

RetailAssociated Press

Morning Business Outlook: Nearly 200 Waffle House restaurants will be taking reservations and offering dinner complete with fancy white tablecloths on Valentine's Day; according to new numbers from the IRS, the average tax refund fell 8.4 percent in the first week of the 2019 filing season compared to the same period last year. video

Waffle House offers sweetheart deal for Valentine's Day; tax refunds take a hit

Morning Business Outlook: Nearly 200 Waffle House restaurants will be taking reservations and offering dinner complete with fancy white tablecloths on Valentine's Day; according to new numbers from the IRS, the average tax refund fell 8.4 percent in the first week of the 2019 filing season compared to the same period last year.

Waffle House Chairman Joseph Rogers Jr. and his former housekeeper have finally reached a settlement after a seven-year long dispute regarding a secret sex tape, according to the Associated Press.

Continue Reading Below

Rogers’ and his housekeeper Mye Brindle engaged in a sexual affair while she worked for him. He accused her of attempting to extort him, by secretly recording the affair in a lawsuit initially filed in 2012. He also accused Brindle’s attorneys of allegedly conspiring with her. Brindle and her attorneys were indicted on unlawful surveillance charges but were ultimately cleared last year.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

Bridle claims she recorded the sexual acts as proof of Rogers’ sexual assault.

Just after Rogers’ attorneys gave his opening in a Marietta, Georgia Courtroom, the two sides announced they have reached a confidential settlement.

Terms of the settlement were not revealed.

CLICK FOR FOX BUSINESS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.