Upscale Baltimore grocery store closed for days over disturbing infestation

A major grocery store in Baltimore, Maryland, has been temporarily shuttered for days over an ongoing mouse infestation, reports show.

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience. Our store is temporarily closed until further notice," a sign outside a Harris Teeter in Baltimore's Locust Point neighborhood reads, according to the Baltimore Banner.

A Harris Teeter spokesperson confirmed to local media last Thursday that the location was closed to "correct a pest issue," and did not reveal when the location would reopen. The grocery chain did not identify what pest had infiltrated the store in its written statement, but the Baltimore Banner reported that the spokesperson said mice are the source of the closure.

The store was still closed as of Tuesday, according to the Baltimore Banner.

"Harris Teeter takes the health and safety of our valued customers and associates very seriously and has voluntarily chosen to temporarily close the McHenry Row location while we work to correct a pest issue," Harris Teeter spokesperson Danna Robinson told WBAL-TV.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the high standards Harris Teeter is known for, we have contacted both our professional pest control company and the Baltimore City Health Department to partner with us on sanitation and control measures. Additionally, we have implemented strict sanitation protocols, initiated a thorough cleaning and will maintain ongoing inspections. With this expansive mitigation programming, we anticipate reopening the store soon," she added.

Harris Teeter, a subsidiary of The Kroger Company, operates more than 250 locations in southeastern states, and has been ranked as one of the most luxurious grocery stores in the U.S., Yahoo Finance reported earlier this year.

Employees of the store told the Baltimore Banner this week that the location was undergoing a deep clean.

The temporary closure comes after a restaurant in downtown Baltimore temporarily closed over a mice infestation. Charm City ranked 7th for rat infestations in 2022, according to a study published by pest control company Orkin.

Harris Teeter did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.