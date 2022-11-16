Tyson Foods in Texas recall 94K pounds of Hill Country Fare, HEB ground beef

Tyson Foods said it is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products that may contain "mirror-like" material produced at its Amarillo, Texas facility.

In a news release on Wednesday, Tyson Foods Inc., which supplies the H-E-B supermarket chain with beef products, said the products produced at its facility in Amarillo, Texas, "may be contaminated with foreign matter" as well as"mirror-like material."

Recalled products include 5- and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% lean ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joes V's, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores throughout Texas.

The contaminated product has a freeze-by date of November 25, 2022, the company said.

Tyson officials said all recalled products had been removed from store shelves and that no other ground beef products were affected by the voluntary recall. No injuries have been reported, Tyson officials noted in the press release.

Tyson said that consumers who purchased any of the recalled products can return them to the store of origin for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may call Tyson Consumer Relations department at (800)643-3410. H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at (800)432-3113 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.