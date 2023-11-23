Turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee grocery stores recalled
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling.
Turkey lovers beware - The FDA has issued a recall of a mislabeled turkey gravy for those shopping at Hy-Vee stores nationwide.
Seneca Foods announced it is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee turkey gravy because of a mislabeling issue.
According to the company, the product may actually contain beef gravy as well as a soy allergen that is not specified on the label.
The company says the recall only affects glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee stores.
The FDA says the recall is effecting only the following labels and package sizes:
Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy (12 oz glass jars)
UPC: 75450-03608
- Individual Lot Code On Lid:
A3CG162M A3CG192M
The FDA says this recall impacts less than 1% of this particular product sold in Hy-Vee stores. No other retailers were affected by the call, according to the FDA.
Any consumers who purchased this product can return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased, according to the company.
The FDA added that consumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.
Seneca Foods stated that it is not aware of any reports of illness related to the recall.
Seneca Food and Hy-Vee were not immediately available for comment.