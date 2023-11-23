Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Product Recalls
Published

Turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee grocery stores recalled

Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling.

close
Stew Leonard, Jr., reflects on 2023 holiday sale predictions on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Stew Leonards CEO: We have a swimming pool of Thanksgiving gravy sales

Stew Leonard, Jr., reflects on 2023 holiday sale predictions on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Turkey lovers beware - The FDA has issued a recall of a mislabeled turkey gravy for those shopping at Hy-Vee stores nationwide. 

Seneca Foods announced it is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee turkey gravy because of a mislabeling issue.

According to the company, the product may actually contain beef gravy as well as a soy allergen that is not specified on the label.

The company says the recall only affects glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee stores.

SALMONELLA-INFECTED CANTALOUPES LEAVE DOZENS SICK IN 15 STATES: HEALTH OFFICIALS

Hy-Vee Turkey gravy recalled

Secena Foods is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee turkey gravy because of a mislabeling issue. (FDA / Fox News)

The FDA says the recall is effecting only the following labels and package sizes:

Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy (12 oz glass jars)
UPC: 75450-03608
- Individual Lot Code On Lid:
A3CG162M A3CG192M


The FDA says this recall impacts less than 1% of this particular product sold in Hy-Vee stores. No other retailers were affected by the call, according to the FDA. 

THANKSGIVING TURKEY: WHAT THE CDC SAYS NOT TO DO BEFORE COOKING A BIRD

Label of recalled Turkey gravt

The Turkey gravy recall is only effecting glass jars sold at Hy-Vee stores. (FDA / Fox News)

Any consumers who purchased this product can return it for a full refund to the retail outlet where it was purchased, according to the company. 

AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING, VETERINARIAN REVEALS A COMMON REASON PETS WIND UP IN THE ER DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Hy-Vee Store

Hy-Vee is recalling a certain brand of turkey gravy due to a mislabel of ingredients.  (Photo By Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The FDA added that consumers who want more information may call Seneca Foods Consumer Affairs at 1-800-872-1110.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thanksgiving meal

Close-up of plate with turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams and cranberry sauce, classic foods items during a traditional American Thanksgiving meal, Danville, California, November 28, 2019.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Seneca Foods stated that it is not aware of any reports of illness related to the recall.

Seneca Food and Hy-Vee were not immediately available for comment. 