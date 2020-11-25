Best Black Friday 2020 toy deals

As Black Friday approaches, shoppers are looking for the best toy deals for the upcoming 2020 holiday season.

Even though shopping has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, toy companies are offering big holiday deals for their products at Target and several other retailers. Toy Insider editor-in-chief Marissa DiBartolo appeared on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the best deals that have already been announced and where to purchase them.

1. Speak-and-Learn Puppy - $19.89

DiBartolo said that for $19.89, kids can learn from the "Speak-and-Learn Puppy," an interactive LeapFrog toy that repeats words back to them to teach them animal facts, letters, numbers, etc.

The toy can be found at Target which has a Black Friday sale on all LeapFrog products for customers to buy one and get another one half off.

2. Scribble-Scrubbie Pet Grooming Truck $19.99

The truck comes with animals that kids can color in using the washable Crayola markers included with the product. Other items include a sprayer to clean the animals with water.

Crayola is offering up to 60% off all products on their website Crayola.com on Black Friday, calling the event “Color Friday.”

"Scribble Scrubbie toys are going to up to 30% off," DiBartolo added.

3. Power Treads Turbo Race Pack $14.99

Kids who enjoy playing with toy cars can get a Power Treads vehicle that moves fast and is able to trek over any type of surface. The “Turbo Race Pack” comes with track pieces and a bonus all surface vehicle for kids to customize the vehicle ride.

"This is a really really cool one," DiBartolo said.

DiBartolo added the toy can be found at for 50% off on Black Friday at Target and Target.com, marked down from 29.99 to 14.99.

4. Three Doodler Create Plus - $79.99

This 3-D printing pen is great for kids aged 14 and up. Priced at $189.99, parents can save more than $100 on Black Friday by purchasing this product for $79.99.

"Even adults would love using this too. It's a really amazing creative tool," DiBartolo said.

Find the learn-from-home pen set on the website Threedoodler.com, which comes with "a ton of accessories to take" creations to "the next level."

5. Nintendo Switch - $299.99 - Save $70

Nintendo is launching a Black Friday bundle for its "family-friendly" Nintendo Switch gaming console, adding with the purchase a 3 month online gaming pass and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe video game at $299.99.

The bundle is available at every major retailer.