Labor Day shopping: These stores are open, closed
Consumers should check their local store's hours before heading out
Consumers can always find a wide variety of shopping options during the Labor Day holiday.
However, this year will likely be different as many retailers are already operating at reduced hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Below is a list of what is open and closed for the federal holiday celebrating workers' achievements. Consumers should check their local store's hours before heading out. You can find specific location hours by clicking on each store below.
Retail stores open on Labor Day
- Apple
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Burlington
- CVS
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dillard's
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- DSW
- Ethan Allen
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- GameStop
- Home Depot
- J.C. Penney
- Kohl's
- Lowe’s
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Party City
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Rite Aid
- Sam’s Club
- Sears
- Shoe Carnival
- Stein Mart
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Ulta Beauty
- Walgreens
- Walmart
