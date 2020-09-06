Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Labor Day shopping: These stores are open, closed

Consumers should check their local store's hours before heading out

close
FOX Business' Gerri Willis says if you're looking for Labor Day sales on home appliances, you might not find many.video

Supply and demand limiting Labor Day appliance sales

FOX Business' Gerri Willis says if you're looking for Labor Day sales on home appliances, you might not find many.

Consumers can always find a wide variety of shopping options during the Labor Day holiday.

Continue Reading Below

However, this year will likely be different as many retailers are already operating at reduced hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of what is open and closed for the federal holiday celebrating workers' achievements. Consumers should check their local store's hours before heading out. You can find specific location hours by clicking on each store below.

US CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE AS LABOR DAY WEEKEND KICKS OFF

Retail stores open on Labor Day

LABOR DAY WEEKEND SALES IMPACTED BY APPLIANCE SHORTAGE

Retail stores closed on Labor Day

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE