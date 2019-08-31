Shooter killed by police at Texas movie theater after killing 5, wounding 21

article

A suspect is dead after shooting a police officer and going on a rampage, killing at least five people and injuring 20 others at a number of locations between Midland and Odessa, Texas.

During a press conference, police explained the suspect opened fire shot a Texas state trooper during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in between the two towns, which are approximately 300 miles west of Dallas.

After leading police on a high-speed chase, the shooter pulled over and hijacked a U.S. Postal Service worker’s vehicle.

The suspect, described as a white male in his thirties, then drove to a local movie theater in Odessa where he was shot and killed.

Police said there are multiple crime scenes, as the suspect was shooting from the multiple cars he was driving.

President Donald Trump tweeted he was briefed on the incident and the FBI is assisting in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

